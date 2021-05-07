JUNEAU — A 27-year-old former Hustisford man, who was found passed out behind the wheel of a car, was found guilty Tuesday in Dodge County Circuit Court for his sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and will serve time in prison for the offense.
Jordan Niemuth, who is currently being housed in Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution, appeared via video in the courtroom before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia.
Niemuth entered a no contest plea to the charge and and was found guilty. He was sentenced to 36 months of initial prison incarceration and a 60 month extended sentence. His driver’s license is revoked for the 36 months and he must have an interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates for 36 months. Niemuth must also undergo an AODA assessment.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses found Niemuth passed out behind the wheel of a car parked at Griffin and Hustis streets at 6:30 a.m. May 13 in Hustisford. A witness said the motorist had driven away, but the license plate numbers came back to Niemuth, the complaint said.
Police located Niemuth at his residence in Hustisford.
Niemuth denied stopping in the intersection, but did admit to using drugs the previous night. Niemuth did not reveal what drug he had used, but a white, powdery substance was found on bills Niemuth had on him. When police tested the substance on the dollar bills, they found it was amphetamines, the complaint said.
Niemuth had previously been convicted of OWI in 2012, twice in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
