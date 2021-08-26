OAK GROVE — A motorcyclist was severely injured Wednesday morning in Dodge County when he collided with a pickup truck.
An investigation revealed a motorcyclist was northbound at 8:23 a.m. on State Highway 26 when the individual approached an intersection with Prospect Road in the Town of Oak Grove. A pickup truck was east on Prospect Road approaching the stop sign at the intersection of State Highway 26.
The pickup truck failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection, according to a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The front of the motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the truck leaving the motorcyclist with severe injuries. The individual was transported by Flight for Life to Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and other protective gear, the release states.
The pickup truck driver, who was the lone person in the vehicle, was not injured in the crash.
Assisting at the scene were the Beaver Dam, Burnett, Horicon fire departments, Beaver Dam paramedics, Flight for Life and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
