FORT ATKINSON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and Wisconsin Emergency Management announced Friday that Jefferson County has been awarded $1,530,596 in Pre-Disaster Mitigation funds for the acquisition and demolition of 12 flood-prone properties in the county.
Since the buyout program’s inception in 1995, the county has been able to purchase and raze approximately 100 flood-prone structures, one county official said.
The homes to be dealt with under the latest grant are located in the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong floodplains near Fort Atkinson and will help reduce the community’s flood vulnerability. Upon completion of the project, the lots will be preserved as open space by the Jefferson County Parks Department.
“The Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant programs enable communities to implement critical mitigation measures to reduce or eliminate the risk of loss of life and property,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This project will eliminate future structural losses in Jefferson County by permanently removing these homes from the floodplain, greatly reducing the financial impact on individuals and the community.”
“Floods have the potential to cause widespread losses for communities, putting lives and property at risk every time the water rises,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “We are grateful to FEMA for helping to fund this important work to safeguard the residents of Jefferson County.”
PDM provides grants to state and local governments to implement long-term hazard mitigation measures. This year marks the end of the PDM program, which will be replaced by the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program.
Jefferson County Director of Emergency Management Donna Haugom, said Jefferson County has been operating the buyout program for flood prone properties since 1995 and added she is not concerned about the current PDM program coming to an end.
“The BRIC program is very similar to the PDM program, with a couple of larger project opportunities included, so I am not concerned about the adjustment at all,” Haugom said.
Haugom said the buyout program for the vulnerable properties has been of great benefit to the county and its residents, because the homes are torn down and the land returned to its natural state.
“It is to protect people and property by removing it from the flood plain. This allows the land to go back to a natural state, which, in some cases, helps store the excess water,” she said. “The program helps restore and permanently protect these properties, to provide natural habitats and help conserve bio-diversity and also, in some cases, provides community amenities and improves resilience.”
Since the county started the program, according to Haugom, it has acquired and removed more than 100 structures from the flood plain, saving lives and property.
“Buying and removing flood prone structures ensures that they are not damaged by floods in the future,” Haugom said. “For the community’s taxpayers, buyouts also reduce the future public costs to local, state and federal agencies that provide evacuation, emergency shelter and debris removal services. Hazard mitigation attempts to break the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction and repeated damage.”
