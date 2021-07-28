In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Watertown Unified School District hosted the nationally acclaimed Camp Invention® program for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade.
The camp was held July 19-23 at Lincoln Elementary School. The weeklong summer adventure provided opportunities for open-ended exploration of science, technology, engineering and math.
The Watertown Camp Invention program is driven by local WUSD educators including the camp director, Alexandra Agar-Pratt, and camp instructors, Tressa Smail and Michelle Mankiewicz. They gave participants the opportunity to explore, create and build confidence as they bring their biggest ideas to life.
During this energizing program, young innovators, also known as campers:
• Designed morphing vehicles to travel across land, then finding inspiration in nature to
add prototype elements for moving through air and water.
• Experimented with fun physics concepts like trajectory and velocity as they built, tested and modified a device to launch rubber ducks to reach international landmarks.
• Made and adopted their own robotic crickets and applied empathy to build customized habitats and protective gear for their solar-powered bots.
• Reversed engineering their own wireless microphone to discover sound waves, then used their unique voice to create and promote an extraordinary invention.
“The core learning experience my girls received and the inspiration to look at items innovatively, pushing the boundaries of their imagination, and bringing an idea to life was awe-inspiring,” said a parent of campers. “They have benefited tremendously, learning they can make a difference in creating for the world they live in.”
