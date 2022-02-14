Woman with 8 OWI convictions alleges fake name ruse

JUNEAU — A 39-year-old Minnesota woman made her initial appearance last week in Dodge County Circuit Court for potentially her ninth drunken driving offense related to a 2016 conviction in which she used another woman’s driver’s license.
Ebony Lane of Columbia Heights, Minnesota appeared Feb. 7 before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. If convicted, she faces a minimum of a $25,000 fine and 10 years in prison.
Lane was released on a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of her bond, she must maintain absolute sobriety and not be in a motor vehicle operated by anyone under the influence of any intoxicant. She also must not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Lane was arrested on July 4, 2016 in the Town of Lomira, for her first OWI offense, but gave authorities a fake name. According to the criminal complaint, shortly after the conviction, Lane’s true identity was discovered. The information was provided to the Dodge County district attorney’s office.
However, the actual owner of the driver’s license Lane used recently came forward asking for the arrest to be taken off her record. The new charges were updated and included the past arrests for Lane.
According to the criminal complaint, Lane had been pulled over about 4 a.m. July 4, 2016 after another motorist reported Lane’s vehicle was all over the road. Lane was pulled over and presented a valid driver’s license belonging to a 26-year-old woman who had no previous drunken driving arrests. Lane had a blood alcohol level of .15 at the time of her arrest.
During that time, a Hennepin, Minnesota County probation and parole employee called the Dodge County district attorney’s office stating they believed the person who was arrested was Lane. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was Lane after determining that the car driven that night belonged to Lane and her mugshot matched the ones that Hennepin County had of Lane. Lane would have been convicted of her sixth OWI if she was identified correctly at the time.
In December, the victim called the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office saying she was trying to get her license back that was revoked because of the 2016 conviction. The woman said she had lost her license in Minnesota and believed that someone else found it and used it when they got the OWI. The woman said that on the date of the offense she was on a plane headed to Florida. She said she was unable to resolve the matter in Minnesota.
While working with the victim, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Dodge County district attorney’s office about looking at the records and a motion filed to reopen the court case and have it dismissed and vacated it. The statute of limitations on the original arrest still allowed for prosecution, which led to the case against Lane being reopened.
Lane had previously been convicted of OWI in Minnesota in 2002, 2003, twice in 2005, 2017 and 2018.
She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 17 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
