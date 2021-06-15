JOHNSON CREEK — The operators of The Gobbler Theater have announced that the popular local concert venue has ceased operations temporarily and persons with tickets to upcoming and postponed shows will receive a refund on their original payments within the next week.
“The effect of the COVID-19 virus has prompted this decision,” representatives of The Gobbler said in a media release. “As an indoor venue with seating arranged in a circular pattern in close proximity to the stage, the configuration also places all patrons in very close proximity to each other. The management of The Gobbler Theater is concerned about the safety and health of its patrons, employees, community and performers.”
A call to Gobbler founder and owner Dan Manesis seeking further comment was not returned.
The Gobbler has hosted a number of live country and rock music shows for the past five years. Starship featuring Mickey Thomas was the first professional band to take the stage there on April 24, 2016. A cabaret license for the theater was approved by the Johnson Creek Village Board in late 2015.
The building, itself, which Manesis had remodeled into a state-of-the-art, intimate concert venue, had seen more than a half-dozen owners over the many years it stood just south of Interstate 94 and west of state Highway 26.
At one point, there were plans to make it a restaurant, then a strip club, with all plans failing — until it fell into the hands of Manesis, who envisioned a family friendly location for concerts and comedy shows, which the Gobbler became.
“We would like to thank the community, patrons, artists, agencies and our employees for their understanding,” theater representatives said.
There was no reference by Gobbler Theater representatives to what the future might hold at the venue.
Johnson Creek village officials were disappointed to hear the new of the Gobbler’s troubles.
“While we were saddened, like many, to learn of the Gobbler Theater’s news to temporarily cease operations at this time, we understand the pandemic affected businesses in different ways and sometimes tough decisions are made,” village Administrator Brad Calder said.
“We offer our support to the Gobbler Theater to help in any way we can and look forward to brighter days ahead for them, and all our village businesses.”
