When students in the Watertown Unified School District return to their respective schools this fall, the feeling will be much more closer to normal than last year.
This comes on the heels of the Watertown School Board approving a one-page key safety protocol list and an 11-page district COVID-19 safety plan Monday night.
“We’re ready to open our doors fully,” Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug said Monday at a regular meeting of the school board. “We’re returning to the face-to-face option.”
However, she said the district will not be offering synchronous virtual learning, which is learning in live time. Schug said the district will be offering only eCampus as their virtual option.
“We will be working to provide necessary learning supports to students who may be absent from school over longer periods of time, which will include support from our virtual learning platforms,” Schug said.
Schug said the school district will continue to monitor information from the state Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and the local health departments.
She said, although it is not required by the school district, teachers, parents and students can wear masks if they want.
“Our goal is to have minimum restrictions in place,” she said.
Schug said the shuttle service will resume for students with all buses using seating charts with students riding near the same students in the morning and afternoon whenever possible. She said family members will be encouraged to sit with one another.
She said that for staff in-person trainings will be conducted with the maximum distancing maintained. Schug said personal protective equipment will be provided to staff as needed.
As for activities and athletics, the district will rely on WIAA to hold safe athletic practices, competitions and events.
“We’re heading towards normal,” Schug said.
She said the district is not going to inhibit socialization.
“When we can, we will have activities outside,” she said.
Schug said the board will continue to modify and update the two documents as necessary.
“The board will receive regular updates on any modifications and would vote on any major changes,” she said. “These documents will serve as guidance during the school year.”
Parent Craig Wortman told the board the plans are a “good start,” but he encouraged them to explore what a “normal” protocol is.
“We should try to use what we learned last year in the event of another pandemic or sickness were to arrive without being overbearing to teachers, parents and students,” he said.
Parent Chad Bailey agreed.
“This is not over,” Bailey said. “We are hearing about the new variant and there are more cases to come. I’m looking for assurance this district will act independently from the health department.”
Bailey said the health department has a tendency to “overreact” on their policies, which may have the district doing the same during the school year.
