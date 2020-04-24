Update on Town Square site

“Two buildings remain on the future site of the Town Square,” Rob Marchant, chairman of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority, said. “Demolition has been paused momentarily as we wait for the approval of a number of grants from State of Wisconsin agencies,” he added.
One grant totaling $41,200, if awarded, would cover the cost of removing an underground storage tank and the demolition of the building at 111 W. Main St.
This could be matched by a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grant of $16,704 – earmarked for soil testing to discover the extent of cleanup, if any.
A second grant, if awarded, is for $124,100 which would be used for soil testing, possible remediation, and the demolition of the former Watertown Daily Times building.
A second DNR grant of $18,874 would contribute to testing for contamination.
In total, almost $201,000 in non-repayable grants would be used to complete demolition and environmental remediation portion of the town square project. Once cleared, the future home of the town square would be graded and fenced in for safety.
“After demolition is complete, it may seem like nothing will be happening at the site,” Marchant said. “But rest assured, the Town Square Design Steering Committee will be hard at work behind the scenes. Although the concept has been approved, the RDA has asked the committee and SmithGroup to revisit the plans in light of what we’re learning about social/physical distancing and hygiene during this COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thankfully, we’re early enough in the decision making process to incorporate some of the emerging standards, technologies, and best practices for a post-coronavirus world,” Marchant said. “The ultimate goal is to make our town square a safe and vibrant place the citizens of Watertown can be proud to call their own.”
