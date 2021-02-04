To assist the Street Department in their plowing and cleanup efforts, the Watertown Police Department has declared a city-wide snow emergency that will go into effect at 11 o’clock tonight and end 7 a.m. Saturday.
During the 48-hour period of the snow emergency, parking on city streets and alleys will be banned between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. the following morning. Residents who have no off-street parking available are encouraged to utilize municipal parking lots or make arrangements with neighbors, relatives or friends to avoid a potential $50 citation.
In addition, any vehicle that has been ticketed and remains parked at the same location for 24 or more hours afterward may be towed at the owner’s expense.
