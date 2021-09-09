The Watertown Water Department will be flushing hydrants beginning Monday, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
One crew will be starting on Main Street between First and Eighth streets and a second crew will start on Hospital Drive.
Flushing will continue through the week, Tuesday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the week of Sept. 20, Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hydrants located on streets that are currently under construction will not be flushed at this time.
It is suggested customers try to refrain from using water during the flushing hours each day, and especially not doing laundry, to avoid bringing rusty water into their home’s plumbing and staining laundry with rusty water.
Residents are asked to wait until after 4 p.m. on flushing days to do laundry and check water color before starting.
For more information about hydrant flushing or if there is rusty water, visit the city’s website www.ci.watertown.wi.us, using the water department tab and then clicking “FAQs & Helpful Hints tab” No. 13 and/or No. 14.
Hydrant flushing provides the city with quality water and ensures that fire hydrants are in good working condition.
