The Watertown High School and the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce will present its fourth annual career fair to all high school students at Watertown High School on March 16.

One of the goals for academic and career planning has been to continue exposing the students to jobs and careers in the area to spark their interest in something come graduation.

The school and chamber are seeking vendors for the event. There is still limited booth space available. The deadline to register has been extended to Feb. 28 at https://sites.google.com/mywusd.org/careerfair/vendors_1.

The goal is to have all career clusters represented at this fair. Because it is student focused, more table and business cards are encouraged.

More details can be found online at www.WatertownJobFair.com and click on “vendors.”

The high school and chamber would like to advertise to the students before the career fair who will be in attendance so they can plan and research.

Registration and payment is going through the Watertown Chamber of Commerce. The agenda for the day is also online.

All Watertown High School students will be walking through the fair to be held in the gymnasium the morning of March 16.

