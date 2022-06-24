MADISON — Twelve Wisconsin companies, including one in Watertown, will receive a DATCP Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grant in 2022, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
BLBW is a competitive grant program designed to strengthen Wisconsin’s agriculture and food industries by helping farms and businesses more efficiently process, market, and distribute locally grown food products. BLBW grants provide consumers with access to more Wisconsin-grown food products, including organic vegetables, hops varieties, hazelnut products, locally grown grain, and other value-added products.
“We are pleased to offer these grant opportunities, which support the diverse sectors of Wisconsin agriculture and help Wisconsin communities gain access to more local foods,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “The grants help reduce marketing, distribution, and processing hurdles that impede the expansion of sales of Wisconsin food products to local purchasers.”
Among the grant recipients is Crimson Kitchen and Gardens in Watertown who will receive $10,000 to expand food product sales and make canned food available year round to create new jobs.
DATCP received 60 funding requests totaling more than $1.9 million. The other grant recipients and their planned projects, totaling $300,000, are:
• Blue Moon Community Farm, Stoughton, $10,000 to expand capacity for fresh spring vegetable production, the protected growing area, and supply of produce to increase local purchasing.
• Downtown West Bend Association, West Bend, $10,000 to expand, promote, and add educational opportunities to the West Bend Farmers Market, which hosts 150 Wisconsin farmers.
• Gander Family Farms, Beloit $12,600 to develop marketing materials and purchase supplies for retail sales capacity expansion for a farm store.
• Kenosha Common Markets, Kenosha, $11,000 to create and expand economic opportunities for local farms and food processors through a new farmers market.
• Manitowoc Area Visitor & Convention Bureau, Manitowoc, $8,000 to partner with Manitowoc County to promote local food producers through the Wisconsin Coastal Food Trail, which helps more than 20 producers connect with the community and tourists.
• Siren Shrub Company, Stevens Point, $31,200 to produce products with Wisconsin farming partners and mixologists to develop and distribute recipes.
• Telsaan Tea, Mount Horeb, $9,504 to provide equipment and resources for small growers to process and package herbs.
• Turners Fresh Market, Waupaca, $22,000 to implement marketing plan and management of local food selection.
• Branches and Berries, Wauzeka, $23,696 to expand market by increasing market presence, production, and demand for berries.
• Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, Verona, $22,000 to purchase marketing management software and increase advertising to grow the number of vendors, customers, and market capacity at the Downtown Verona Farmers Market.
• Washington Hotel & Studio, Washington Island, $30,000 to purchase local produce and products to make them available to all of Washington Island.
Since its inception in 2008, more than 547 applications have been submitted for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grants, requesting a total of more than $19 million in funding. Of those applications, 90 projects have been funded, totaling more than $2.6 million. Previous grant recipients have generated more than $12.69 million in new local food sales, created and retained more than 285 jobs, and benefited more than 3,800 producers and 4,055 markets. For more information on DATCP’s Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grants, visit DATCP’s website.
