Like other school districts nationwide, the Watertown Unified School District continues to adapt to the nightmarish, ever-changing educational landscape presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday evening, the WUSD board met in regular session for November and opted to revise its quarantine and close-contact practices.
In a resolution that was thoroughly discussed by the board and members of the public — some with vastly differing opinions on how the board should proceed — the panel passed a resolution that stated, in part, that, beginning Dec. 1, all families of students in classrooms with a positive COVID-19 case will continue to be notified by the WUSD.
Voting “yes” were Paul Van Den Langenberg, Doug Will, Tony Arnett, Steve Kauffeld, Katie Najarian and David Smith. Voting “no” were Jennifer Bakke, Tina Johnson and David Schroeder.
One member of the public told the board that, in light of COVID-19 statistics being “alarming” at the present time, the district should return to masking of all people in the schools.
“This virus is not a hoax,” she said, while others — polar opposites in their philosophies — urged a return to more parental control of students.
“Upon request from a parent/guardian, WUSD staff will perform close-contact tracing for their student, per the CDC/DHS guidelines for close-contact tracing,” the approved resolution further stated. “For students identified as close contacts by WUSD staff, WUSD will recommend, but not require CDC/DHS recommended guidelines for quarantine. The WUSD will continue to require quarantine for household close contacts.”
The board and administration will continue to track regional and local COVID-19 data, and the board is prepared to call a special board meeting to revisit the district’s COVID-19 practices and modify risk-mitigation efforts as needed.
“This means that, as of Dec. 1, the WUSD will no longer require quarantine for close contact exposure to a positive case of COVID-19 at school, but we will continue to recommend quarantine,” WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug said. “The WUSD will continue to notify families whenever there is a positive COVID-19 case in their son’s/daughter’s classroom setting.”
Schug said the district will not be completing close-contact tracing for school positive COVID-19 exposures unless requested to do so by a parent or guardian.
“Families will be asked to have their son/daughter monitor for symptoms for 14 days following a COVID-19 exposure, and families will still have the option to keep their son/daughter home from school in quarantine if they have had a positive school exposure, and we will still work to provide support for students being educated at home,” Schug said. “It is important to note that this practice is only in effect for school quarantines. The WUSD will continue to enforce quarantine for any household close contacts. For example, siblings of a positive COVID-19 case living in the same home will still be required to quarantine.”
Schug added that, if a child is currently quarantined for a school exposure due to a positive COVID-19 case, their parent may reach out to their building’s health assistant or administrator to have him or her return to school.
“We will still continue to utilize our student symptom checkers, and we will continue to require students who do not pass the symptom checker to stay at home and/or seek advice from a medical provider,” Schug said. “It is critically important that students who are not feeling well stay home from school to help us keep all of our students and staff safe and healthy at school.”
The symptom checker can be reviewed on Page 8 of the WUSD COVID-19 Safety Plan — https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1684737/WUSD_Safety_Plan_-_November_2021.pdf.
In a letter to parents, Schug said, “We recognize that this change in practice may raise questions or concerns. Please reach out to your building principal or directly to me if we can respond to your questions or provide any support.”
There is also a family listening session via Zoom set for Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. to hear the public’s feedback on what’s going well in the WUSD and where things can be improved.
To join the meeting, go to https://isn.zoom.us/j/81985042599 for the listening session.
“We will be sure to spend time on your reflections on this change and work to provide any necessary support,” Schug said.
