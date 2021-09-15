LAKE MILLS — Each year the Lake Mills Rotary Club honors seniors at Lake Mills High School as Student Rotarians.
These students attend Tuesday Rotary meetings for one month. Students may also be asked to participate in several of the Rotary’s service club activities throughout the year.
Student Rotarians for the month of September are Katrina Breaker and Chloe Thompson.
Breaker is four-year member of the high school tennis team and four-year member of the Interact Club. During high school she was on student council, an Optimist Club member, yearbook club member serving as editor, and Dancer at Dance Studio 3D.
Her community involvement includes wrapping Christmas gifts for community children, running and improving the The Mill which is the school food pantry and selling Christmas trees at Trinity Lutheran Church to raise money for the local food pantry.
She has been employed at Doyles Dogs for the past three years and worked at many community events such as the Knickerbocker Ice Festal, Fall Festival and Witch’s Night Out.
She enjoys the outdoors and going on hikes and boat rides with her parents and younger brother, Alex.
After high school, Breaker said she would like to earn a bachelors of science degree in nursing and possibly become a nurse in the military, or a traveling nurse and work in pediatrics.
Thompson is also on the varsity tennis team at Lake Mills High School. She also dances, plays flute and violin and is a member of the show choir. She is also president of the Tri-M Club, and belongs to the Interact Club and Drama Club. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Her community involvement includes working with the high school food panty and with Interact, she worked alongside her peer to raise money for Heifer International, bringing animals to families in need.
Thompson works at a state park and enjoys hammocking, hiking and kayaking in her free time.
After high school she plans to continue her education in biomedical engineering and biomedical sciences, with a potential minor in genetics.
