JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash late Tuesday afternoon in which a six-month-old and an adult died.
The accident involved three vehicles. Four other people were were injured, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 33 near Breezy Point Road in the Town of Trenton.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a Hyundai was stopped at an intersection when a Ford transit van rear-ended it, pushing it into a Nissan.
A 6-month-old baby and a 68-year-old passenger in the Hyundai died at the scene. Two others in that vehicle were injured, including a 36-year-old passenger that was taken by air to a Madison hospital.
The drivers of the other two vehicles, the Nissan and the van, were also injured and taken to hospitals. They were alone in their vehicles.
The highway was closed for more than three hours while the crash scene was investigated and cleared.
