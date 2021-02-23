JUNEAU — All snowmobile trails in all zones in Dodge County closed Monday.

The Wild Goose State Trail also closed to snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles.

The Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Department will continue to monitor the weather and forecasted temperatures.

When the temperatures drop back down, consistently below freezing and the trails are in operational condition, the trails may open.

The 24-hour trail status hotline is 920-386-3705.

Load comments