JUNEAU — All snowmobile trails in all zones in Dodge County closed Monday.
The Wild Goose State Trail also closed to snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles.
The Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Department will continue to monitor the weather and forecasted temperatures.
When the temperatures drop back down, consistently below freezing and the trails are in operational condition, the trails may open.
The 24-hour trail status hotline is 920-386-3705.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.