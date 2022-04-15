Watertown Police Department starting public safety cadet program

The Watertown Police Department is starting a Public Safety Cadet program.

The department is currently taking applications for young adults, ages 14 to 20, that are interested in a law enforcement career or public safety.

The first informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. May 10 in the basement of Watertown City Hall.

Students and parents are welcome to attend to learn more about this opportunity.

Cadets receive training and education in a number of aspects of law enforcement and may even receive certification in certain activities.

The Public Safety Cadet program is a positive outreach which allows the Watertown Police Department and the young adults in the surrounding area to connect and work together constructively.

The Public Safety Cadet program is not a sworn or paid position and cadets may be asked to assist with certain City of Watertown sponsored events on a voluntary basis.

Contact Watertown Police Officer Stacey Schroeder with any questions at slschroeder@cityofwatertown.org

Learn more at https://publicsafetycadets.org/

For an application, visit: https://cms4.revize.com/revize/watertownwi/departments/police_cadets.php

