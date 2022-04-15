Watertown Police Department starting public safety cadet program By The Daily Times Staff Apr 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Watertown Police Department is starting a Public Safety Cadet program.The department is currently taking applications for young adults, ages 14 to 20, that are interested in a law enforcement career or public safety.The first informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. May 10 in the basement of Watertown City Hall.Students and parents are welcome to attend to learn more about this opportunity.Cadets receive training and education in a number of aspects of law enforcement and may even receive certification in certain activities.The Public Safety Cadet program is a positive outreach which allows the Watertown Police Department and the young adults in the surrounding area to connect and work together constructively.The Public Safety Cadet program is not a sworn or paid position and cadets may be asked to assist with certain City of Watertown sponsored events on a voluntary basis.Contact Watertown Police Officer Stacey Schroeder with any questions at slschroeder@cityofwatertown.orgLearn more at https://publicsafetycadets.org/For an application, visit: https://cms4.revize.com/revize/watertownwi/departments/police_cadets.php Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown woman, connected to fire identified Watertown man found guilty of possessing child porn Early morning fire leaves one dead Craig Franklin LeMacher Social Security Administration releases Equity Action Plan Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.