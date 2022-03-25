It’s likely construction could begin early next month on the city’s long-awaited Town Center project, according to one city official.
Alex Allon, Watertown strategic initiatives and development coordinator, presented an update on the Town Square Wednesday night at the Seventh Annual Main Street Matters open forum at the Watertown Public Library. Nearly 70 community members attended the event.
“I know this has been a project that has been on the minds of the community for some time,” Allon said. “I am blessed to be a part of this, and, at least, (be) shepherding it to the finish line.”
He said the City of Watertown began taking bids earlier this month with the deadline for them Thursday afternoon. Allon said over the next couple of weeks he and other city officials will look at awarding the contracts.
“This is exciting because it means construction is right around the corner,” he said. “Weather permitting, we could be looking at starting construction some time in early or mid-April.”
The primary purpose of the Town Square project is to create an activity center in the heart of Watertown with the goal of revitalizing downtown living, dining, and recreation by reconnecting visitors and the community to the Rock River.
Allon said city officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the Town Center site at 9 a.m. April 23. He said the special event is open to the public.
“The new Town Square name will be revealed that morning,” he said.
Allon said the city’s redevelopment authority is spearheading the project and has already approved Maas Brothers Construction Inc. of Watertown for construction management services to work with SmithGroup Inc. in overseeing the development of the Town Square project.
He said construction will take place during the summer months with the goal of completion by early fall.
Allon said he has been working with the city’s parks director Randy Wojtasiak, Watertown Main Street Director Melissa Lampe and Watertown Chamber of Commerce members to begin programming events and activities for the first four to six months the Town Square is open to the public.
He said there has been no date set for the Town Square’s grand opening, but it should become clearer once city officials review contracts and get a sense for the Town Square’s construction schedule.
Three business owners were invited to offer testimonials and shared their downtown success stories.
Sandra Budewitz of Sandra D’s Bridal Boutique in Watertown also spoke at Wednesday’s forum.
“Downtown Watertown is an important part of our community and I am happy to be a part of it,” she said.
Budewitz said she will be celebrating 33 years in business on Main Street and wouldn’t want her business anywhere else.
“I started my business from scratch at 24,” she said. “I knew then, that my business belonged on Main Street — the heart of the community.”
She said in 1999, Sandra B’s expanded with the addition of tuxedo and suit rentals.
Budewitz, who began doing alterations for family and friends in high school, has been doing all alterations at her Main Street store for the past 40 years.
She said her store is currently focused on prom.
“We love prom season. This is our busiest time of the year,” she said. “The students always bring such a good energy.”
Budewitz said when the pandemic hit the area it closed her store for about two months.
“It was something I never went to go through again,” she said.
Budewitz said she did her best using social media to hold mini-fashion shows online. She also offered curbside clothing pickup for customers.
“I have a passion for our downtown,” she said. “I’m excited to be a part of all the great things to come.”
Alex Savath and Josh Mueller of The Drafty Cellar, 110 S. Third St., also spoke about how their business has grown since they first opened their doors in July of 2018.
Mueller said it took three months to get the building in shape for business.
Savath said for the first few months The Drafty Cellar was open it was just him and Mueller until they hired a third employee with the knowledge of craft beers.
“It was a grind for us,” he said, “We also kept hearing from some, ‘I’m not sure craft beer is going to make it here.’ We were determined to bring something unique to Watertown.”
Savath said The Drafty Cellar offers 14 rotating craft beer taps and beer to-go for their customers. They have also updated their bourbon supply.
Mueller said then the pandemic hit, and it turned their pub into a store.
“We began selling the unique beers we had in stock,” Mueller said. “I’m not sure we would still be open without the support of our customers and the community.”
Mueller said since the pandemic has eased, they have been able to give their guests live music, help with fundraising events, and offer patrons different arcade games, including pinball.
“We brought back pinball and people appreciated it,” Mueller said. “People can come in, have a craft beer and play some games.”
Savath said the arcade games has worked well for them.
“It’s good beer, good games and good times,” Savath said. “We’re ready to keep things going.”
