It can be a beautiful afternoon, a blinding snowstorm, or the current arctic blast, but every day at dusk in recent weeks there has been a fascinating natural phenomenon taking place over downtown Watertown.
This wonder of nature is what is known among ornithologists as a “murmuration.” It is a display of aerial maneuvers by a flock of birds, in this case, rock doves — feral pigeons — that likely live somewhere in the center of the city.
Granted, there are much larger, faster and more spectacular murmurations of birds across the globe. But this one in Watertown, being performed by the city’s wild pigeons, is remarkable for its predictability in terms of its time of day and for the birds’ dogged adherence to the same location and patterns of movement. They sometimes fly for 90 minutes straight, until darkness falls.
The pigeons begin their organized, group flights as the sun is beginning to set, and perform their acrobatics over the Main Street Bridge and Rock River, seeming to move as one, organized entity.
The flock — and there are at least nine terms for flocks of pigeons, including a “passel” and “plague” according to website Pigeonpedia — moves in a tight group of about 100 birds. The pigeons fly in unison in an oval that is about a football field in length and width. They almost always fly in a counter-clockwise direction, seemingly using the Main Street Bridge as their focus.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor Emeritus in Conservation Stanley Temple, also a senior fellow at the Aldo Leopold Foundation, shed some light on this display of nature that Watertown is currently enjoying.
“The birds are clearly rock doves or pigeons,” Temple said after seeing a photo of the murmuration this week. “They roost together in flocks and before settling in for the night, the flock comes together for aerial maneuvers.”
Scientists are still trying to figure out why murmurations take place. They have been studied for millennia.
“Since primeval times, people have looked at masses of birds moving as one and wondered how (and why) they do it,” an author in Audobon Magazine wrote. “The ancient Romans had their explanation: Gods, they believed, hinted at their intentions in the way birds flew. Scientists of the early 20th century (also) groped for such mysterious and even mystical concepts as ‘natural telepathy’ or a ‘group soul.’”
These days, scientists, according to Audobon, are coming closer to understanding the real reasons how and why murmurations take place.
Some birders theorize that feral pigeons, such as the rock doves of Watertown, do it as a means of avoiding predators, as practice runs for avoiding predators, or as a way of finding their “compass” before moving off to a different location for the night.
The large and more spectacular murmurations of European Starlings have been studied extensively and according to The Cornell Lab’s All About Birds website, flocks of birds are never led by a single individual.
“Even in the case of flocks of geese, which appear to have a leader, the movement of the flock is actually governed collectively by all of the flock members,” information on the site stated. “But the remarkable thing about starling flocks is their fluidity of motion. As the researchers put it, ‘the group responds as one’ and cannot be divided into independent subparts.”
The website said that, when one starling, or in the case of the Watertown murmuration, pigeon, changes direction or speed, each of the other birds in the flock responds to the change and does so nearly simultaneously.
“In essence, information moves across the flock very quickly and with nearly no degradation,” researchers said.
“Rock doves are gregarious birds and spend much of their time in flocks,” Temple said. “The Watertown flock will remain together throughout the year, providing aerial shows for those who take time to watch.”
