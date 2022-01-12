LAKE MILLS — There will be no need for a primary election in Lake Mills as only four people will be listed on the April 5 general election ballot for the Lake Mills School Board. Originally, five candidates had filed candidate papers for two positions on the board.
According to school district executive assistant Megan Larrabee, as of Tuesday afternoon, she had not yet received the original copies of paperwork submitted by candidate Paul Clark.
According to her, Clark emailed copies of his forms but state statutes require the original documents to be filed. Larrabee said the candidate indicated he put the original forms in the mail, which would need to be postmarked Jan. 4 to be eligible. She had not received the submission by Tuesday, when the district must notify the Jefferson County clerk if there will be a primary election.
While Clark’s name will not appear on the ballot, he can still run as a registered write-in candidate.
The names of the individuals that will appear on the spring election ballot are Sheena Wiedenfeld, Kirk Lund, Andrea Graham, and Maureen Kennedy Boelter.
The two school board seats are currently held by Bob Dimperio and Dawn Delaney who opted to not seek re-election. Each of the at-large seats is a three-year term.
