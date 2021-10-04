Pumpkin Palooza will return to downtown Watertown on Saturday, Oct. 30, with a full slate of family-friendly activities that include trick-or-treating, horse-drawn wagon rides and a costume parade.
Organized by the Watertown Main Street Program and the Watertown Public Library, the event line-up includes:
Seasonal store specials and Library bread sale, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Spooky Story Time at the Library, 11 a.m.
Horsedrawn wagon rides ($3 per person, departs from Latte Donatte), 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Main Street Trick-or-Treat at participating businesses, 1-3 p.m.
Costume Parade from Heritage Inn to American Legion, 3 p.m.
City-Wide Trick-or-Treating, 4-7 p.m.
Pumpkin Lighting at the Library, 6 p.m.
Also taking place on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. is the annual Trunk-or-Treat at the Watertown Moose Lodge. In addition, children will have the opportunity to have their faces painted or glitter tattoos applied by artists from Painted Faces who will be set up at 315 E. Main St. starting at 11 a.m. Glitter tattoos will also be available at Studio NINE, 9 E. Main St. from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be a small fee for face painting and the tattoos.
To set the stage for the library’s Pumpkin Lighting, teenagers are invited to carve pumpkins at the library on Friday evening, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. Community members are also invited to contribute a pre-carved pumpkin for display on the library’s front steps by 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The Main Street Program invites local service groups and organizations to participate in the afternoon trick-or-treat by setting up a table and handing out candy or other child-friendly give-a-ways on Main Street. Organizations should call 920-342-3623 or email watertownmainstreet@gmail.com to secure a sidewalk location.
A full list of Main Street Trick-or-Treat participating businesses and organizations will be available for download Oct. 25 from the Main Street Program’s Facebook page or website at watertownmainstreet.org.
