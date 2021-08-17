LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School will open its doors to 135 freshmen on Wednesday.
Freshmen will begin their school year a day early to orient and learn schedules, meet teachers and other students, and explore co-curricular opportunities. Classes begin on campus for all 455 students on Thursday, an increase of 7.3% from the start of 2020-21.
An opening service and installation of new faculty will take place as part of the first day’s events on Thursday in the west gymnasium. Pastor Joel Fricke from Immanuel Lutheran Church, Johnson Creek, will offer the devotion during this special chapel service. The theme for the 2021-23 school years is “Become,” a reminder of 2 Corinthians 5:21 “God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” The biennial theme is a focus in devotions and other events throughout the school year.
Four new full-time faculty members will also be installed and recognized in the opening service. With 28 years of teaching experience, mostly recently in Illinois, John Dorn will teach physical science, environmental science, and anatomy and physiology and coach football and soccer. He and his wife will live in Lake Mills.
Erin LaPointe will be a full-time assistant in the extended learning center. She has over 16 years of teaching experience and lives in Fort Atkinson.
With 10 years of teaching experience, Nicholas Trebesch is joining the Lakeside family to teach geometry and algebra and coach basketball and baseball. He and his family live in Watertown.
Jacob Ziel, a sixth-year teacher most recently in Doral, Fla., will teach general science and algebra and coach basketball and baseball. He lives in Watertown.
One part-time teacher will also be installed. Cathy Meier of Watertown will be responsible for family and consumer science classes as well as a section of freshman English.
Lakeside Lutheran High School is a four-year high school located in Lake Mills, operated and supported by a federation of 32 congregations affiliated with the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod and the Evangelical Lutheran Synod. For additional information about Lakeside, go to llhs.org or call 920-648-2321 and ask for Principal James Grasby.
