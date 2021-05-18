COVID-19 dominated the Watertown Department of Public Health’s 2020 annual report. The department did everything from contact tracing and organizing vaccine clinics to getting food for families struggling during the pandemic.
In a report to the common council tonight, Watertown Public Health Officer Carol Quest will point out the first positive COVID-19 case was March 30 with the first Watertown resident dying of it Aug. 14.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers enacted the “Safer at Home” order March 25 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools and non-essential businesses were closed. The “Safer at Home” order ended May 15 by the state Supreme Court.
The Watertown Department of Public Health team recognized the clients they were serving in prenatal care coordination and TalkReadPlay home visitation programs may have limited resources available during the “Safer at Home” order to access food from pantries, community meal sites, WIC vouchers, school and work sites.
The team decided to collect information from public health program participants to evaluate what their situation is during the Wisconsin “Safer at Home” Order. A public health team member was assigned in mid-April to gather a list of program participants and conduct a client survey.
During the “Safer at Home” order, the department’s study found an overwhelming number of families were having difficulty linking to a variety of programs and services that were previously utilized to assist with their household food needs. The 22 of 22 clients contacted during mid-April reported that they were following the Evers’ “Safer At Home” order and were challenged with three concerns: obtaining enough food for their household, food preparation for daily meals and feeling isolated from programs and services that to many clients is an essential part of being “connected” to their community.
Additional data collected was current phone numbers, addresses, number of people in the household and food box delivery notes. The public health department also identified that 7 of 22 clients reported that with their food box request they needed dairy products in the form of milk. Nine of 22 clients reported that in their food box request they needed fresh fruits and vegetables. A few clients indicated that purchasing meat and meat products are more difficult because of income and limited variety at the grocery stores.
The public health department staff decided to collaborate with the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation to organize a home delivery of a food box from the Watertown Food Pantry. The food box was placed on the family’s doorstep to ensure a no-contact delivery of the food.
During this time, the department was staffed in office seven-days a week for COVID-19 response in April for activities like contact tracing and monitoring.
“While the high priority for the COVID-19 response is contact tracing to stop the spread, Watertown Public Health Department engaged in many meetings, phone calls, webinars and several other activities through the pandemic,” Quest said. “There was 24 hour availability for hospitals and primary care physicians.”
Quest said the information and guidance changed frequently, and required flexibility and rapid adjustments.
In July 2020, Watertown and Dodge County organized a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site where 476 people were tested.
During both the spring and fall elections, department staff met with organizers and workers to share safety protocols. The department also served as a resource for public and private school when planning began to start the 2020-21 school year. Public health reviewed school plans, attended planning and school board meetings with decisions made solely by the educational entity.
The public health staff devised a vaccine distribution plan for when vaccines became available; and also created a COVID-19 hotline that had up-to-date COVID-19 information for residents and businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.