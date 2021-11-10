The cause of a fire that destroyed a barn Friday morning at the Abendroth’s Triple R Farms in rural Hubbleton remains under investigation.
Matt Petrie, Waterloo assistant fire chief, said Monday that the farm lost 100 peafowls and 25 laying chickens.
No other injuries were reported.
Heavy smoke was visible from miles away after the fire started, which was shortly after 9 a.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, the barn was engulfed in flames.
Petrie said there was open space in the structure, so the department worked to make sure the fire didn’t spread, especially with another shed and a house next to it. There are several buildings on the property at N363 Hubbleton Road.
“Immediately we initiated mitigation efforts before they became problems,” Petrie said.
Departments that responded to the fire included Waterloo, Marshall, Watertown, Sun Prairie, Western Lakes, Lake Mills, Clyman, Ixonia, Columbus, Lowell, Juneau, Deer-Grove and Reeseville. The Western Lakes Fire District is based in Oconomowoc and covers several communities in Jefferson, Dodge and Waukesha counties. Marshall and Jefferson EMS were also at the scene. Cambridge EMS helped cover the Waterloo fire district while firefighters were battling the fire.
Petrie said 38,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the blaze.
Abendroth’s Triple R Farms is on the Dodge-Jefferson county line about six miles east of Waterloo. It is a family-owned operation that specializes in waterfowl, poultry and feed.
