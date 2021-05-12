CONCORD — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy addressed Town of Concord residents at a board meeting advising them of recent weekend robberies in the immediate area, mainly targeting elderly people.
Men posing as electric company workers distract homeowners outside of their homes, while their accomplices ransack and remove valuables. Residents should be on the alert for a new white Chevy, side paneled pick up truck, and report any suspicious activity.
The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills were approved.
Clerk Brian Neumann briefed the board members on the budget. There was no highway report.
The board, along with Jefferson County officials, continue to follow up on unlicensed vehicles in the road right of way.
Semi-truck traffic on Allen Road continues to be monitored.
Marian Speerless addressed the board of revitalizing the Community Christmas Spirit, with a tree lighting ceremony, sing-a-long, visit from Santa, followed by hot chocolate. More input will follow.
Chairman Dale Konle gave a brief presentation on the cost of replacing gym lights, snow pusher attachment for the skid steer, all terrain vehicle/utility terrain vehicle road travel signs, removal of a barn silo on Ski Slide Road in the road right of way, and future removal of a dead pine tree in Concord Park.
The board set dates for the annual road and mobile home park inspections.
