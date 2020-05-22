The awarding of over a half a million dollars in financial aids and scholarships took on a new format this year as the presentations were made to an empty Watertown High School auditorium Wednesday afternoon and then broadcast in the evening.
The program is generally held in the auditorium, typically before hundreds of students and parents who had been alerted that they would be receiving an award, but not the actual award before the announcement was made at the program.
This year’s program was no less suspenseful as parents and students watched the TV screen in hopes they would be named recipients of the sizable list of scholarships which are made possible by the Watertown community.
Heading this year’s financial aids and scholarship program was Brian Frank. He is the son of Jami Frank and Ted Frank and plans to attend Concordia University to study applied theology and biblical languages. He received one of six Rev. Frederick and Ruth Lemke scholarships valued at $21,000 over four years, along with one of three Academic Excellence awards valued at $9,000 over four years, the $700 Curtain Club award, a $500 Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3709 Veterans of Foreign Wars Citizenship award and a $166 Nack Valedictorian scholarship for a total value of $31,366.
Marissa Haines and Daniel Denault were named the first ever recipients of the Carl H. Zinser Memorial scholarship, each valued at $30,000 over four years of college.
Haines is the daughter of Gary and Tricia Haines and plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, where she will major in nursing. She also received one of two $1,000 Matthew R. Zindars Memorial scholarships for a total value of $31,000.
Denault is the son of Zach and Becky Denault and plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he will major in the natural resources field and play on the university football team. He also received one of eight $1,000 Watertown Booster Club awards for a total value of $31,000.
Rebecca McCarthy and Miranda Krakow each received one of two Betty J. Joseph scholarships valued at $26,000 over four years.
McCarthy is the daughter of Liz and Kyle McCarthy and plans to Marquette University to major in biomedical science.
Krakow is the daughter of Jeff and Cathy Krakow and plans to University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where she will major in microbiology.
The remaining Lemke scholarships, valued at $21,000 over four years, were awarded to Wilhelmina Zastrow, Caitlin Hanley, Mia Ashenfelter, Olivia Otto and Madysyn Randall.
Zastrow, daughter of Nathan and Gabrielle Zastrow, also received one of three Academic Excellence awards, valued at $9,000 over four years, and a $250 National Honor Society award for a total value of $30,500. She plans to attend Carroll University, where she will major in nursing and play on the women’s lacrosse team.
Hanley, daughter of Mike and Bonnie Hanley, also received one of two $500 Social Studies awards, the $500 American Legion Auxiliary Unit 189 award and a $500 FFA Alumni scholarship for a total value of $22,500. She plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she will major in animal science in preparation for veterinary school.
Ashenfelter, daughter of Barry Ashenfelter and Julie Chapman, also received a $500 Thane Schwantes Memorial scholarship, a $500 Social Studies Award and a $166 Nack Valedictorian scholarship for a total value of $22,166. She plans to attend University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Otto, daughter of Jean Otto, also received a $1,000 Matthew R. Zindars Memorial award for a total value of $22,000. She plans to attend UW-Milwaukee to pursue a career in nursing.
Randall, daughter of Weston Schutz and Jennifer Randall, plans to attend UW-Eau Claire where she will major in elementary education.
Austin Fuchs, son of Brooke and Matthew Fuchs, received the Joe Davies scholarship valued at $20,000 over four years. He plans to attend UW-Madison where he will major in computer engineering.
Evelyn Marchant received one of three Muriel Thauer scholarships, valued at $12,000 over four years, along with the $2,000 Watertown Country Club Women’s Association scholarship, the $1,500 AAUW scholarship, a $500 Student Council scholarship, the $250 American Legion Medal and a $166 Nack Valedictorian scholarship for a total value of $16,416.
Madison Holder received the Larry and Sally Reich scholarship valued at $15,000 over four years.
The two remaining Thauer scholarships, valued at $12,000 over four years, were awarded to Anna Schroeder and Cara Smith.
Schroeder also received a $1,000 Watertown Booster Club scholarship, the $500 VFW Post 3709 Veterans of Foreign Wars Citizenship scholarship and a $166 Nack Valedictorian scholarship for a total value of $13,666.
Smith also received a $1,000 Watertown Regional Medical Center Health Careers scholarship and a $166 Nack Valedictorian scholarship for a total value of $13,166.
Alayna Clark, William Kopp and Bruce Doughty each received one of three Edna H. Weigel scholarships, valued at $12,000 over four years.
Clark also received a $1,000 Watertown Booster Club scholarship for a total value of $13,000.
Rachel Moldenhauer received one of three Academic Excellence awards valued at $9,000 over four years along with the $2,000 John and Joyce Byrne scholarship for a total value of $11,000.
Yoshka Munyon received the Brandt/Quirk scholarship, valued at $10,000 over four years.
Jaedan Westenberg and Jacobi Bowling each received one of two Christopher and Dorothy Coogan scholarships, valued at $10,000 over four years.
William Shaker received the Earl and Al Maas Family scholarship valued at $10,000 over four years.
Trevor Stanton, Cameron DeWitt and Dominick Strohmayer each received one of three Technical Excellence scholarships valued at $6,750 over three years.
Stanton also received the $500 AAUW Post-Secondary Education award for a total value of $9,500.
Alexander Coughlin received one of seven Joseph and Sharon Darcey Foundation scholarships, valued at $6,000, along with the $1,000 Kyle Nicolas Kuehl Memorial scholarship, the $700 Watertown Agribusiness scholarship and a $500 FFA Alumni scholarship for a total value of $8,200.
Danielle Weissenrieder received the $4,000 Salick-Callahan scholarship, the $2,000 Josephine Hulbert scholarship and a $1,000 Watertown Booster Club scholarship for a total value of $7,000.
The remaining Darcey Foundation scholarships, valued at $6,000 each, were awarded to Samantha Pitterle, Christian Tietz, Grace Matson, Nathan Doherty, Madeline Hammond and Erik Finman.
Pitterle also received a $500 FFA Alumni scholarship for a total value of $6,500.
Izak Jensen received one of two $4,000 Rotary scholarships along with a $1,000 Watertown Regional Medical Center Health Careers scholarship and a $1,000 Watertown Booster Club scholarship for a total value of $6,000.
Six students from the Class of 2020 received athletic related awards. Badger Conference Athletic Awards went to Mia Ashenfelter and Brian Frank. The Rena Amacher Award, a scholarship totaling $500, went to Evelyn Marchant.
The Kevin Veldhuizen Award, a scholarship totaling $1,000, went to Cade Oiler. Izak Jensen and Danielle Weissenrieder were honored as WIAA Scholar Athletes.
A number of other students were also honored and their awards are included in a chart accompanying this story.
