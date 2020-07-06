Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 12:36 p.m. the the 400 block of North Washington Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 2:32 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for an unspecified call.
— Wednesday at 4:41 p.m. to the 800 block of Clark Street for a female.
— Wednesday at 5:22 p.m. to the 200 block of West Main Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 9:05 p.m. to the 1000 block of Boughton Street for a female.
— Thursday at 9:29 a.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a female.
— Thursday at 9:39 a.m. to the N1100 block of Hancock Street for a male.
— Thursday at 10:31 a.m. to the 300 block of South Water Street for a male.
— Thursday at 1:18 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male.
— Thursday at 4:51 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female.
— Thursday at 6:58 p.m. to the 1600 block of Carlson Place for a female.
— Thursday at 10:11 p.m. to the intersection of North Church and Margret Streets for an unspecified patient.
— Friday at 12:26 a.m. to the 100 block of North 10th Street for a male.
— Friday at 5:19 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Friday at 7:42 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 10:18 a.m. to the 1200 block of North Fourth Street for an unspecified patient.
— Friday at 11:32 a.m. to the 1300 block of Thomas Avenue for a female.
— Friday at 12:05 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Friday at 1:47 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for an unspecified call.
— Friday at 7:54 p.m. to County Highway Y in Dodge County for an unspecified call.
— Friday at 11:59 p.m. to the 500 block of Autumn Crest Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to County Highway R, Lebanon, for an unspecified call.
— Saturday at 1:34 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.
— Saturday at 8:24 a.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male.
— Saturday at 2:10 p.m. to the 200 block of N. Church Street for a female.
— Saturday at 3:56 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.
— Saturday at 5:53 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Sunday at 6:04 a.m. to the 400 block of Dewey Avenue for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
