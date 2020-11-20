Fisher Barton, founded in Watertown in 1973, with operations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Texas, South Carolina, Ireland and Vietnam, has announced that Scott A. Hoffman is its new CEO.
Fisher Barton is a Watertown-based group of eight businesses that serves the agricultural, construction, corrugated, forestry, lawn and garden, medical, power transmission and recycling industries.
Hoffman, who previously was vice president of the Municipal Products Group at Neenah Enterprises, Inc. and president of the Wise Company, a Memphis-based seating system manufacturer, fills the post that has been held on an interim basis since July by Craig Smith. Smith will return to his position as president of Fisher Barton TST in Sun Prairie.
“Hoffman has more than 30 years of leadership experience, largely in casting, stamping and precision-machined products in the heavy truck, marine, and foundry industries,” a media release from Fisher Barton stated, adding he has a track record of success in sales and marketing, supply chain and product development.
“Scott’s record of leadership and demonstrated expertise in the manufacturing sector make him an ideal person to lead our organization,” David Wilkey, board chairman of Fisher Barton said. “He understands the advantages that a well-run family business offers both to its associates and customers, as well as to the communities in which it operates. We are pleased to have him join our team.”
Wilkey said Fisher Barton also appreciates Smith’s efforts while it conducted a search for a new leader.
“He has served us well, and we are glad that he will continue to be part of our leadership team by guiding Fisher Barton TST in Sun Prairie,” Wilkey said.
Wilkey added Hoffman’s selection came after a national search and that the Fisher Barton Board is confident that he will be a strong leader who can nurture and leverage the benefits of a successful manufacturing business and its eight operating companies.
“Scott is the right person at the right time who can lead Fisher Barton’s operating companies to continued success in a post-COVID-19 marketplace,” Wilkey said.
Besides serving as president at the Wise Company and as a senior executive at Neenah Enterprises, Hoffman also was vice president at the Brunswick Boat Group’s operations in Poland and vice president and general manager at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac. He served as president of a Brunswick unit in New Zealand and as vice president of supply chain for the Mercury Marine Group.
“I am honored to have been selected to lead the team at Fisher Barton at this critical time, and I look forward to working with such a talented group of people,” Hoffman said. “I am especially grateful for the steady hand of Craig Smith during these past four months. He has led the Fisher Barton Group admirably since July, and I am glad we can count on his continued contributions to our growth and success.”
The Fisher Barton Group consists of eight companies – Fisher Barton Blades, Fisher Barton Specialty Products, Fisher Barton TST (Thermal Spray Technologies), Fisher Barton Zenith Cutter, Fisher Barton Lineage Alloys, Fisher Barton Metkraft, Fisher Barton Accurate Specialties, and Fisher Barton Technology Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.