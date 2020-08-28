MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has announced the recipients of funding through the Food Security Initiative.

A total of 17 food banks and other non-profit organizations, including several that serve Jefferson and Dodge counties, will receive about $5 million through the COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant.

The funding aims to help them adapt to the infrastructure challenges they have faced as a result of COVID-19.

Community Action Coalition received a grant for $311,319.50 that served Dane, Jefferson and Waukesha counties.

Also receiving funding was Friends of Women in Recovery (Bacon House). The organization that serves Dodge and Jefferson counties received $4,000.

Additionally, the $10 million provided as part of the COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products grant will be distributed across two of Wisconsin’s largest hunger relief organizations. Feeding Wisconsin Inc. and the Hunger Task Force each received $5 million.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for people across Wisconsin, but people experiencing food insecurity have been hit especially hard,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski.

The Food Security Initiative is made possible by $15 million provided by Gov. Tony Evers from Wisconsin’s federal CARES Act funding. The initiative is comprised of two grants, the $5 million COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant and the $10 million COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant.

