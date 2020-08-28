MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has announced the recipients of funding through the Food Security Initiative.
A total of 17 food banks and other non-profit organizations, including several that serve Jefferson and Dodge counties, will receive about $5 million through the COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant.
The funding aims to help them adapt to the infrastructure challenges they have faced as a result of COVID-19.
Community Action Coalition received a grant for $311,319.50 that served Dane, Jefferson and Waukesha counties.
Also receiving funding was Friends of Women in Recovery (Bacon House). The organization that serves Dodge and Jefferson counties received $4,000.
Additionally, the $10 million provided as part of the COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products grant will be distributed across two of Wisconsin’s largest hunger relief organizations. Feeding Wisconsin Inc. and the Hunger Task Force each received $5 million.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for people across Wisconsin, but people experiencing food insecurity have been hit especially hard,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski.
The Food Security Initiative is made possible by $15 million provided by Gov. Tony Evers from Wisconsin’s federal CARES Act funding. The initiative is comprised of two grants, the $5 million COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant and the $10 million COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.