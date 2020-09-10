JUNEAU — The Juneau Common Council agreed Tuesday to list the former city hall at $123,000 with Unified Jones Auction and Realty in Watertown.
Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener said Stan Jones of Unified Jones Auction and Realty Service has sold similar buildings like the old Juneau City Hall at 150 Miller St., across from the Dodge County Administration Building. The building is between 900 and 1,000 square feet and also served as a former law office in 1986.
The new Juneau City Hall, which is approximately 3,500 square feet, sits at 405 Jewel St., across the street from the Juneau Public Library.
Wegener said the new, larger building offers a spacious place for employees and citizens. He said the new city building is handicap accessible outside and inside.
He said previously the new building was a “very economical purchase” for the city. He said the former Famers and Merchants Bank was sold to the city for $165,000. Wegener said Dodge County had the building listed at $274,800.
In other business, Juneau Common Council members used their new iPads at Tuesday’s meeting.
Council members agreed in July to purchase iPads for use by their six alderman, mayor, city attorney and clerk/treasurer at a total of $2,879.82. The iPads cost $319.98 each.
Alderman Cheryl Braun said council members were using heavy, cumbersome binders, which often get tossed at the end of each year or stockpiled in aldermens’ homes.
“This will make it easier for us to have all of our documents on the computer without carrying these bulky binders around,” she said.
Braun also said if there is a COVID-19 outbreak Juneau Council members could use their iPads for Zoom meetings when they can’t meet in person.
Also, Juneau Clerk/Treasurer Shawn Hart said income surveys were sent to 46 individuals this month and he would like to see them returned by Sept. 30.
“We use the surveys to apply for Community Development Block Grants to get funding for city projects such as road construction projects,” Hart said.
To be eligible for the CDBG funding, the City of Juneau approved several laws in February to complement federal Housing and Urban Development guidelines. Among the resolutions Juneau Common Council members adopted was a measure that prohibits use of excessive force and the barring of entrances and exits for non-violent, civil rights demonstrations and Wisconsin Residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan for CDBG programs.
