JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek High School will switch to virtual education beginning today through the end of the week, according to district Superintendent Dr. Michael Garvey.
According to Garvey, the change is due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in recent days.
“It will be an ‘A-day.’ The ‘A-day, B-day’ schedule has been sent to all students,” Garvey said.
Garvey said this alteration will not affect elementary students, or middle school students.
“Pre-kindergarten through 8th grade will attend in-person as normal,” Garvey said.
Plans are to return to “in-person” instruction following spring break on Monday, April 5.
