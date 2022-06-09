Graduation Saturday at Watertown High School won’t just be for those receiving diplomas, it will be for those who didn’t have the chance to do so.
A boy who was killed at the age of 16 by his father in a murder/suicide a little more than a year ago will be honored at the ceremony, along with another student who would likely have worn a mortarboard Saturday had he not also suffered an untimely death.
The district will be placing a cap and gown on a vacant chair to honor the deceased students — one of them Henry Teuteberg, who was the victim of a domestic killing in April of 2021. The other, Micah Gillingham, died in 2020 as the result of an accident.
“He was such a good boy, just a sweet boy,” Henry’s mother, Jennifer Reisner Gaspard said this week as she continued working with the school district on planning the honor for her son. “He was such a sweetheart. He loved music and he was very good on the drums.”
Gaspard said Henry was also teaching himself guitar.
“And for teaching himself, I have to say he was really good,” she said.
Henry’s obituary stated that a scholarship was established in his name to help others with their musical educations.
“Henry, who was very musically inclined, had a precious gift and a love for music,” his obituary read. “Henry would want us to share his love of music by giving back to those in need.”
Gaspard said her son was always there for his friends and would even give up his school lunch if someone else needed it.
He was also what she called, “a total Bucks fan.”
“He loved Giannis,” Gaspard said. “He was never in trouble. He was just a sweet boy.”
An obituary for Micah, who died from injuries sustained in an accident at the age of 16 on Sept. 3, 2020, said that, as the son of Joshua and Krista Gillingham, he was an avid outdoorsman.
“He had a passion for hunting, fishing and camping, and enjoyed helping out around farms as much as he could,” the obituary read. “You could always find Micah wearing jeans, boots, camouflage clothing with sunglasses and a hat on, riding around in Ford trucks with an American flag flying. Micah lived life to the fullest and was loved by so many. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.”
Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug confirmed that the district will be honoring Henry and Micah at graduation this year.
“Losing a student is deeply tragic, and we believe that our families and our students would like to honor the memories of their classmates that cannot be with them on this important day,” she said.
Schug said that, unfortunately, the district has had other graduations when it has lost students of the graduating class and each family, typically, has a different way it would like to have that child honored, or recognized, at graduation.
She said the district tries to be as accommodating as possible in honoring a family’s wishes to allow for this recognition on such an important day, while also providing a day of celebration of the accomplishments of all graduates.
This can be a difficult balancing act of joyful celebration and solemn remembrance.
Schug said this year the WUSD board policy review committee is in the process of revising policy to allow for the awarding of honorary diplomas to students who have attended WHS, but died prior to graduation. This means that both Henry and Micah will be awarded an honorary high school diploma, and both are recognized in the graduation program.
“There will be a plant for both Henry and Micah at graduation, which will be given to the families, and both students are in our student slideshow,” she said. “We will have a cap and gown on a chair at graduation, in a place where graduates can touch the chair, to honor their lost classmates. During my speech at graduation, I will recognize both Henry and Micah, and I will ask for a moment of silence.”
Watertown High School graduation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
