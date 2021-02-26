There will be some changes ahead for online readers of the Daily Times.
For several months, the Watertown Daily Times has been running two editions that are replicas of the print edition. As we have been alerting our readers for several months, one of those editions is going away.
As a result, the Watertown Daily Times will discontinue its stand-alone print edition app beginning Monday, March 1. This is the edition that had been labeled "print edition" on our web site, www.wdtimes.com.
Going forward, the one labeled "e-edition" on our web site will remain. There is a link in our main web site menu and one right under the nameplate.
One of the easiest ways to access the e-edition on a daily basis is to subscribe to the newsletter. It arrives in your email box every morning at 5 and includes a link to the replica edition as part of it it.
Managing Editor Scott Peterson said this change has been a long time coming.
"We know there will be people who will miss the stand-alone app, but we have had a number of troubles with the vendor and getting customers passwords to sych up with our circulations software. We have had issues for months and that has resulted in a lot of frustrated customers and manual intervention on the part of our customer service staff. We decided it was finally time to make the change," Peterson said.
"Because we knew the old version was going away, we had two replica editions running in parallel for the last several months while we made sure this was working properly. We thank our readers for their patience, loyalty and understanding," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.