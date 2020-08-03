JOHNSON CREEK — Saying that instruction is only part of what the schools of Johnson Creek provide, district Superintendent Michael Garvey added that it is the district’s belief that learning happens in relationship to others, and therefore, the schools will be opening on time and all “in-person” this September.
“We know that, for some students, schools provide safety and nutrition. Schools also provide adult mentorship, relationship building, social skills development, leadership opportunities through extracurriculars and more,” Garvey wrote in a letter to parents that introduced a plan for opening.
He said, in creating the opening plan, the district took into consideration the current status of the health situation in the community and has worked with other school districts in the county, as well as closely with the Jefferson County Health Department. It has included in its plan contingencies for moving to an all-virtual plan in the case of school closure.
The plan, itself, contains guiding principles for reopening in the fall. These include safety of students, staff and families; full-day, face-to-face learning five days a week; use of face coverings, with certain situations being handled on a case-by-case basis; screenings of students and staff; options for adapting as times and demands from the virus change; athletic program functions being addressed in consultation with the WIAA and other community leaders; and the district will aid the county health department in contact tracings.
The plan goes on to address safety and sanitation, flexible scheduling, a “no visitors” policy, no field trips, transportation, closures, athletics, food services and district responses to COVID-19 positive tests of students and staff.
“We look forward to welcoming all of our students and staff back to school this fall, on schedule, with our school opening Sept. 1,” Garvey said. “Students will see several differences in the buildings when they return. It is our hope, with parents’ cooperation, to develop a ‘new normal’ with as few changes as possible. Because our plan is based on contemporary, empirical information, we believe it is likely that the plan will need to be changed in response to updated data and guidance as we move forward.”
Garvey said, as was experienced in March, a change from person-to-person to virtual learning may need to occur overnight.
“We thank you in advance for your support and understanding,” Garvey wrote to parents. “Our plan requires flexibility as we will likely need to make adjustments, quarantine groups and/or close throughout this pandemic. Our plan simply represents our best efforts to get students back into the building and keep everyone as safe as possible.”
Garvey said, at times during the coming school year, the district may need to quarantine a class or grade level, or one building in the system.
“While we hope to minimize the possibility of closing the entire system and transitioning to a virtual learning format for everyone, we need to acknowledge the possibility that such actions may be needed,” Garvey said.
As changes are needed, new information will be shared via emails and phone calls.
“None of us wanted to start the 2020-2021 school year in this manner,” Garvey said. “We continue to learn from our experiences last spring, read research and share thoughts and ideas with others as we work hard to improve the educational experience for the students we serve,” Garvey said. “Although not ideal, we can make the 2020-2021 school year one filled with good memories and great learning. We need to work together and support each other as we travel the road to a better tomorrow, together.”
