Juneau man placed on probation for running from police

JUNEAU — A Juneau man was placed on probation for two years Wednesday in Dodge County Circuit Court for leading Beaver Dam police on a high-speed chase in March of 2021.
Jonathan Prag, 24, entered guilty plea to a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence — third offense. A one year jail sentence was imposed and stayed.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer was dispatched to the Quality Inn and Suites, 815 Park Ave. in Beaver Dam for a report of a suspicious vehicle with a black hood and loud muffler. When officers found a car matching that description, they activated their emergency lights. However, the motorist accelerated. The officer clocked the vehicle traveling at approximately 85 mph in a posted 25 mph zone, the complaint said.
The officer eventually was able to stop the vehicle; and also deployed his K-9 Yeti alongside him as a deterrent or in the event the driver would attempt to flee on foot, the complaint said. Police identified the driver as Prag.
A Beaver Dam police officer and Beaver EMS found Prag was under the influence of methamphetamines after the traffic stop. Prag was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam for an exam. While there, Prag was unrestrained and escorted to a restroom to provide a urine sample for their medical clearance process.
Prag looked around and then fled on foot down a hallway from an officer, according to the criminal complaint. Prag was quickly caught by officers and handcuffed, the complaint said.
