JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School Principal Steve Dinkel has issued a formal public apology to the community for a political post he shared after the election on Twitter which showed President-Elect Biden putting President Trump in a headlock.
Dinkel, who is currently on administrative leave while the incident involving the post he made on a private, non-school-affiliated Twitter account remains under investigation, released the letter Tuesday afternoon to students and parents.
The letter read:
Dear Parents and Students, I want to take a moment and address the events of the last two weeks and offer a sincere apology for my Twitter posting along with the situation it created for our district.
As you may know, in the aftermath of the election, I posted a political message on my personal Twitter account. I regret that, in doing so, I inadvertently created a distraction from our outstanding work in the school district during these difficult times.
If I were able to do it over, I would not have posted the message. Like many of you, I have a deep love for this country and our democratic process.
I am very sorry that my recent post on social media brought politics into our educational setting, or gave any students or parents the impression that politics influences my judgment when it comes to their education. I want to assure you that I have never let my personal views influence or impact how I do my job, nor have I ever shared my political views with any student.
Because I respect the democratic process, I also respect the political opinions of all students.
I want all of you to know that I have dedicated 33 years of my life to the youth of this district. My family and I have lived in this community and we realize the expectations that this community has of their educators. We have always tried to live up to those very high expectations. I have worked hard to support the youth of our district and build opportunities for all students in our high school no matter what their interests may be.
I’m disappointed in myself that all of the years that I have dedicated to this profession are now called into question because of my post. My hope is to move forward together to get through this unprecedented time of political and social unrest, made all the more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic.
My actions two weeks ago may have caused acrimony for some and may have surprised others and for this, I am truly sorry. My post did not represent the type of person I aspire to be.
I know that I am better than this and for that I sincerely apologize. I truly regret the distraction this has caused for our district and community. As I have in the past, I pledge to continue to give all our students, and all our constituents, fair and equitable treatment and, as always, my best efforts as an educator.
My hope is the same grace and compassion that I have shown to students over the course of my career can be demonstrated by all of us as we move forward and we continue to make JHS a great place for learning. My commitment remains steadfast — to continue to create a positive learning environment for all students at JHS. Thank you for your support through this process. I look forward to continuing the work that we do every day for the students who attend our schools, their families and our community.
