OCONOMOWOC — State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, announced Friday her re-election bid for the 38th assembly district, regardless of maps.
“There is no question that the redistricting maps approved by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court are far from constitutional. That being said, it becomes more important than ever that the citizens of Wisconsin are offered strong leadership in this year’s elections," Dittrich said.
“It has been my great honor to be a hard-working representative for the people of the 38th Assembly District since elected in 2018. I have been on the front lines fighting for school choice, protecting women in sports, legislating for the lives of infants and the disabled, and keeping our state financially sound. Wisconsin’s workforce, tax policy, health freedom, and parental empowerment have been my key areas of focus.
"Those values are critical at a time like this, whether I represent the good people under the maps drawn by the Legislature or those drawn by Tony Evers.
“Regardless of how the redistricting decision is settled, I want to be clear. I will not be relocating my residence, and I will continue to fight for the good people of Wisconsin by seeking reelection in 2022. When I first ran for office nearly four years ago, it was the next step in a long career of service to individuals and families. I have no intention of abandoning that call to service due to a decision to redistrict a map in an unconstitutional manner. I look forward to helping people around the district, no matter where that district is located.”
