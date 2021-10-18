Watertown’s media productions manager at the city’s cable channel has a band, This Heart I Surrender.
Jourdan Westenberg’s band is currently making a full-length studio album. The music is available on all streaming platforms, he said.
Westenberg was born and raised in Watertown and is a Watertown High School graduate. He received a degree at Madison Media Institute for Video and Motion Graphics.
He was employed at Shopko through college and began working at Watertown’s cable station in 2015.
“Since then I have done a lot of cool projects for the city, including the City Branding Video, concerts and sporting events,” Westenberg said. “I enjoy creating not just in videos but also in music.”
Along with his position with the city and the band, he regularly leads music at his church here in the city.
“I also spend some of my time streaming video games on Twitch for fun,” he said.
Following are his responses to this week’s 10 questions.
1. What is your favorite movie and why do you enjoy it? My favorite movie is “School of Rock” I love the goofiness and music.
2. If you could star in a movie, what movie and what character would you be? If I could start in a movie, I would want to play Batman.
3. What was the most exciting event you covered for the cable channel? The most exciting events we cover for the cable channel would have to be the Mark Wood Electrify Your Strings events at the high school.
4. What was your favorite course in high school? My favorite course in high school was the video production course.
5. If you could take a dream vacation, where would you go or what would you do? My dream vacation would have to be going to Japan and visiting Super Nintendo World. That seems like it would be amazing.
6. What is your favorite food? What food item would you never eat? My favorite food is pork dumplings. I would never eat Stinky Tofu.
7. What do you like best on your pizza? I’m one of those weird people that loves pineapple on their pizza.
8. If you could learn a new skill, what would it be? If I could learn a new skill it would be blacksmithing. I think it is really interesting.
9. Milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate, which is you favorite? Recently white chocolate has become my favorite kind of chocolate.
10. What is your favorite app on your phone and why? My favorite app on my phone is currently Egg Inc. You make a chicken farm and build it up. It’s an addicting game.
