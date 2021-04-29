JOHNSON CREEK — Due to a resignation, the Johnson Creek Board of Education is seeking interested candidates to serve on the panel for one year.

Candidates should submit a letter of interest by May 7, which includes why they want to serve and their qualifications.

Send letters to Becky Stewart at stewartr@johnsoncreekschools.org or P.O. Box 39, Johnson Creek, WI 53038 or they may be dropped off at the district office at 455 Aztalan St.

The best-qualified candidates will be interviewed by the board of education.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Superintendent Michael Garvey at garveym@johnsoncreekschools.org.

