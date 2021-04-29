JOHNSON CREEK — Due to a resignation, the Johnson Creek Board of Education is seeking interested candidates to serve on the panel for one year.
Candidates should submit a letter of interest by May 7, which includes why they want to serve and their qualifications.
Send letters to Becky Stewart at stewartr@johnsoncreekschools.org or P.O. Box 39, Johnson Creek, WI 53038 or they may be dropped off at the district office at 455 Aztalan St.
The best-qualified candidates will be interviewed by the board of education.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Superintendent Michael Garvey at garveym@johnsoncreekschools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.