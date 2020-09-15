JUNEAU — Dodge County hit three COVID-19 deaths this past week and the eighth was a man in his late 20s, according to Abby Sauer, the county’s public health officer.
“Since mid-June, we were holding steady at five deaths,” she said. “The latest deaths are all males, who didn’t live in long-term care facilities or group homes.”
Sauer told Dodge County Executive Committee members Monday there were 1,417 individuals, who tested positive for COVID-19.
“The number is steadily increasing,” she said.
She said out of the 1,417 cases, 236 of them are active cases with 23 of them being probable for COVID-19. Sauer said out of the 1,417 individuals 835 of them recovered from the virus.
Sauer said while one of the men was in his 70s, another was in his 60s, and the third male was in his late 20s. They lived in their own homes within Dodge County.
“We are still at less than 1% death rate for Dodge County,” she said.
She said testing is available for anyone who has symptoms.
Sauer is also working with emergency medical services in Dodge County to hold testing at those facilities. She said there is an EMS station in Mayville currently testing anyone, who has been exposed or show symptoms of COVID-19.
Sauer continues to encourage individuals to wear masks, remain 6 feet apart from one another person and if they are sick they should stay home from work or school to help slow the spread of the virus.
“The masks do work,” Sauer said. “They may not be 100% effective, but they do help in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
Wisconsin health officials are reporting 94,723 positive cases Monday in the state for COVID-19. State health officials recorded one death Sunday, bringing that total of 1,219. Deaths account for 1.4% of all cases in Wisconsin while 7.1% of those known to have contracted the virus needed to be hospitalized.
Nationwide, the CDC reports there have been 197,209 deaths with 6,624,395 positive cases Monday while the worldwide death toll was at 931,191, according to the Worldometer website.
Right now, the U.S accounts for over a fifth of the world’s fatalities and a fifth of the more than 29 million cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard.
