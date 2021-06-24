Despite an impassioned plea by resident and former Watertown alderman Ken Berg, finance committee members Wednesday agreed to enter into contract negotiations for revaluation and assessment services with Accurate Appraisal.
Berg, a 26-year Watertown resident, who runs his own residential and commercial real estate and property management business, said he was on the Watertown Common Council when they hired Associated Appraisal Consultants Inc. nearly 11 years ago, and he had some reservations with a new appraisal firm coming in.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the main selling point for Accurate Appraisal over Associated Appraisal was their “well vetted process” of marketing and reaching out to residents through both mail and social media.
“We want people to understand why we are doing a revaluation and what it means to them,” she said.
Accurate Appraisal Director of Sales Marketing Chris Plamann said his firm stresses complete transparency.
“It’s our No. 1 priority (transparency). We don’t just send a mailing to residents the day before the revaluation takes place,” he said. “We create custom videos to educate the community of what and why we’re doing something. We want two-way communication between the residents and ourselves.”
Berg claimed Accurate Appraisal may hold communication in high regard, but when he tried reaching them for his business he had trouble getting a “live” person to speak with.
“I’ve used Associated Appraisal for several years and never had a bad experience with them,” Berg said.
He also said Accurate Appraisal is “banned” from using the Market Drive software for assessment and revaluation work.
Accurate Appraisal Chief Operating Officer Scott McFarlane said his firm is not “banned” from using the software. He said they cut ties with Market Drive because their core values were not the same.
“We get a letter from them every year asking us to come back,” McFarlane said, “but they don’t follow the same values as us.”
Watertown Alderman Chris Ruetten asked if an incumbent assessor has any advantage over a new one coming into the city.
McFarlane said there will not be any problems for Watertown moving from one appraisal firm to another.
“The state requires all outgoing assessors to provide five years of their records to the new assessor and we put that right in our system as soon as we receive it,” he said.
If approved by Watertown Common Council members July 6, the contract would allow Accurate Appraisal to perform an exterior revaluation of properties in 2022, a maintenance assessment in 2023, a market update assessment in 2024 and a maintenance assessment in 2025.
The new values of the reassessment would be first reflected on residents’ tax bills in December 2022.
The Associated Appraisal proposal was $540,000 for an exterior revaluation followed by three years of a maintenance-only assessment. Accurate Appraisal provided multiple options, but the one recommended to the council was $523,400 for an exterior revaluation, followed by two years of maintenance-only assessments and then a market update in 2025.
The city last underwent a property assessment revaluation in 2012.
Watertown Clerk/Treasurer Elissa Friedl said Watertown’s assessment ratio has been below 90% since 2018, which means the state is requiring it be updated. She said the city would face a state-supervised revaluation in the next couple of years if it does not meet the state requirements to assess within 10% of its full value in a four-year period.
Friedl did not have the exact assessment ratio for 2021, but said the ratio for 2020 was 83% for the Jefferson County side of Watertown, and 82% for the Dodge County portion of the city.
