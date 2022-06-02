For the Record Steve Sharp Steve Sharp Author email Jun 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:— Sunday at 7:48 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male who was neither treated nor transported.— Sunday at 8:33 p.m. to the N8200 County Highway Y for a male.— Sunday at 11:42 p.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.— Monday at 8 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.— Monday at 9:37 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a male.— Monday at 12:34 p.m. to the 400 block of North Second Street for a lift assist.— Monday at 1:41 p.m. to the 1000 block of Lisbon Street for a female.— Monday at 3:57 p.m. to the 100 block of Fremont Street for a male.— Monday at 4:06 p.m. to the intersection of Kiewert and Bayberry streets for a male who was neither treated nor transported.— Monday at 4:11 p.m. to the intersection of Ninth and Madison streets to assist another agency.— Tuesday at 7:21 a.m. to the 200 block of Concord Avenue for a female.— Tuesday at 10:36 p.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a female.— Tuesday at 11:25 a.m. to the 1400 block of Prospect Avenue for a male who was neither treated nor transported.— Tuesday at 2:06 p.m. to the 400 block of Lafayette Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.— Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. to East Main Street for a multiple-vehicle accident with no treatments or transports.Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:— Monday at 1:19 p.m. to the N6700 block of Waldmann Lane for a mutual aid fire request from Johnson Creek.— Monday at 5:34 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a fire alarm.— Tuesday at 2:07 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a fire alarm.— Tuesday at 2:35 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a fire alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Memorial Day activities planned in the area Watertown students receive $500,000 in scholarships All roads open to ATV/UTV drivers Ten Goslings advance to state track and field meet Not done yet: Sixth seeded Goslings advance to sectional Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.