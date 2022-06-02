Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Sunday at 7:48 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Sunday at 8:33 p.m. to the N8200 County Highway Y for a male.

— Sunday at 11:42 p.m. to the 800 block of West Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.

— Monday at 8 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.

— Monday at 9:37 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a male.

— Monday at 12:34 p.m. to the 400 block of North Second Street for a lift assist.

— Monday at 1:41 p.m. to the 1000 block of Lisbon Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:57 p.m. to the 100 block of Fremont Street for a male.

— Monday at 4:06 p.m. to the intersection of Kiewert and Bayberry streets for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Monday at 4:11 p.m. to the intersection of Ninth and Madison streets to assist another agency.

— Tuesday at 7:21 a.m. to the 200 block of Concord Avenue for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:36 p.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 11:25 a.m. to the 1400 block of Prospect Avenue for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Tuesday at 2:06 p.m. to the 400 block of Lafayette Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. to East Main Street for a multiple-vehicle accident with no treatments or transports.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 1:19 p.m. to the N6700 block of Waldmann Lane for a mutual aid fire request from Johnson Creek.

— Monday at 5:34 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a fire alarm.

— Tuesday at 2:07 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a fire alarm.

— Tuesday at 2:35 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a fire alarm.

