A 2021 Jefferson County housing analysis showed a 31% increase in the media single-family home sale price in Watertown from 2016-2020.
Nearly half of renters in Watertown are considered “housing cost burdened” meaning at least 30% of their monthly income goes to paying rent.
To address these housing affordability challenges, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has sponsored the creation of a workforce housing strategy for the cities of Watertown and Jefferson.
Cedar Corp., a Wisconsin-based professional engineering and consulting firm with offices in Menomonie, Madison, Green Bay and Cedarburg, was hired to work with the Watertown and Jefferson communities to develop an implementation strategy to workforce housing.
Cedar Corp. wants to hear from residents at 10 a.m. Saturday at Conley Hall in the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St.
Individuals will be asked to place dots on large Watertown maps to show where they want more economical housing. Residents will also be given the opportunity to look at photos of different housing styles to give Cedar Corp. an idea of what is desired here. Attendees will also be asked to share their opinions and actively participate in a discussion on workforce housing.
The Greater Watertown Health Foundation will provide refreshments, coffee and baked goods for the event.
