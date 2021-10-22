Watertown man found guilty of sixth OWI

JUNEAU — A 52-year-old Watertown man was found guilty of his sixth drunken driving offense.
Dennis Zimmerman entered a no contest plea to the charge and was found guilty Wednesday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow.
Zimmerman’s sentencing is scheduling for Nov. 8 in Dodge County Circuit Court; and, he faces a $25,000 fine and 10 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Zimmerman struck a delivery truck with his car and fled the scene at 4:30 p.m. Friday on North Water Street. Watertown police officers located the driver inside his vehicle in a driveway in the 100 block of Leonard Street.
When the officer made contact with Zimmerman, the criminal complaint said, he smelled an odor of intoxicants and found Zimmerman with bloodshot eyes. The officer also said Zimmerman was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words. Zimmerman told the officer he wanted to go into his house and drop off his groceries, the complaint stated.
The officer was weary of allowing Zimmerman to go into the residence because he could close his door and avoid being detected for OWI.
When asked what happened he told the officer he was being followed by a delivery truck so he got out of his car to see what happened, but the delivery truck driver, which Zimmerman said appeared to be a “large woman” got out of the vehicle and frightened him so he left the area.
When the officer asked him if he consumed any intoxicants, Zimmerman said, “He did have a bit,” the complaint stated.
He failed the field sobriety tests and blew a .249 in the preliminary breath test. Zimmerman also made several statements following the arrest and said he “messed up by drinking and driving” and that he was sorry. In Wisconsin, a driver with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher is considered legally intoxicated.
The victim told police they did not want any sort of complaint for the hit and run crash as the damage appeared to be minor and they could basically fix it on the scene.
Zimmerman was previously convicted for driving under the influence of alcohol in August 1994, October 1995, December 1996, February 1997 and July 2009.
