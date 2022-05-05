Watertown officials announced Wednesday that Travis Teesch will be the city’s new chief of fire and emergency operations, replacing Kraig Biefeld, who retired Monday.
Teesch comes to Watertown from his former position as assistant fire chief in Kaukauna, where he served since August of 1999.
The amount of Teesch’s pay is still being negotiated, according to Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland, and is expected to be approved Monday at a meeting of the city’s finance committee.
Teesch holds a bachelor of applied science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in fire and emergency response management and a master of science in administration from the University of South Dakota.
In addition to his long-term employment as assistant chief in Kaukauna, Teesch has also served as an adjunct instructor at Fox Valley Technical College, was a State Of Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board member from 2003 to 2009 and is the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 127 secretary, serving from 2017 to present.
“He holds many additional certificates in specialized areas of the fire service, including HAZMAT operation, ice rescue, national incident management system certifications and more,” the city stated.
Brad Kuenzi, president of the Watertown Police and Fire Commission, said of Teesch, “He is relocating his family to Watertown and taking on this role as fire chief with a great passion and enthusiasm. Travis will be a great leader, mentor and team member. The PFC is proud to hire Travis and feels that he will be a blessing to the department and community.”
Teesch will begin his new role in the City of Watertown on June 7, 2022. Deputy Chief Anthony Rauterberg will serve as acting chief in the interim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.