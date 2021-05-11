The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has announced investments totaling $815,000 in a combination of newly awarded grants and continued payments to agencies supporting children and families in Dodge and Jefferson counties.
Several grant cycles continue to be open and the grants have been made by the organization since October of 2020. Among these is funding to encourage social emotional well-being and that totals $650,00.
“Social emotional wellbeing provides a foundation for academic achievement, success in the workforce and overall health” the foundation stated in announcing the funding.
The foundation said recent investments in systems that support the social emotional wellbeing of the community include a multiyear grant to Jefferson County Human Services to support student mental health through the addition of school-based counseling services and evidence-based social emotional learning curriculum.
There is a multiyear grant to Dodge County Human Services to support expansion of its Open Door Counseling services to additional Dodge County school districts and a multiyear grant to Dodge County Human Services to support the addition of a substance use disorder treatment professional on the Child Protective Services team.
The GWCHF is also offering its continued financial support for the Wisconsin Alliance for Infant Mental Health to support adoption of the Pyramid Model at seven early care and education sites in Dodge and Jefferson County.
“The Pyramid Model is an evidenced-based social and emotional learning framework that promotes young children’s healthy development,” the foundation stated.
There is also continued financial support for the Watertown Unified and Waterloo School Districts in developing foundational plans for Social Emotional Learning.
The group has offered pandemic response funding in the area in the amount of $71,000.
“GWCHF’s Pandemic Response Grants support agency needs, service adaptations and revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the foundation said. “Recent pandemic response grants have been awarded to Gingerbread Preschool & Child Care Center to purchase electronic equipment to allow for better communication with parents, and to cover fundraising losses due to the pandemic.”
Green Valley Enterprises has also benefitted as it deals in virtual delivery of services and recovery of revenue lost due to the pandemic.
The Watertown Area YMCA is a beneficiary as receives funding to support the Key Seekers program, which provides child care during virtual school.
The Watertown Park and Recreation Department will be receiving funding for equipment for socially distanced lifeguard training. The Watertown Unified School District will receive aid for its Breakfast Club, which helps students struggling in core classes due to COVID, and to significantly expand the district’s BellXcel summer learning program to support more students in recouping pandemic learning loss.
Pandemic response grants are available through Dec. 31.
Early care and education will be supported to the tune of $60,000.
“High-quality early care and education is critical for working parents and those seeking employment, and for children to learn skills needed for school success,” the foundation stated. “In Dodge and Jefferson counties, there are significantly more children under the age of 5 — about 5,000 — than there are licensed child care spots available. To help solve this problem, the foundation is supporting the Watertown Area YMCA in leading multiple agencies through a one-year planning process to expand access to high-quality early care and education in our community.”
A Positive Parenting Program will receive $21,000 from the foundation.
“When parents and caregivers have the knowledge and skills to support their children as they grow, they are more likely to thrive,” the foundation said. “Positive Parenting Program grants are supporting the Hustisford, Lake Mills Area and Watertown Unified School Districts as they continue to implement the Positive Parenting Program.”
These districts are three of 11 providers that are being supported by the GWCHF in offering this program at no cost to parents and caregivers in Dodge and Jefferson counties.
“Seminars, discussion groups, classes and one-on-one support offerings are helping families to spend more time learning and growing together, and less time dealing with stress and misbehaviors,” the foundation said.
The public is invited to register for virtual Positive Parenting programs scheduled in May and June.
Community collaboration funding will be offered in the amount of $10,000.
“Community collaboration grants support efforts that build a sense of connectedness between people or create/enhance community spaces where individuals can be active together,” the foundation said. “Through this program, the Village of Clyman received funds to complete upgrades at their community park.”
Community collaboration grants are available on an ongoing basis.
Health Equity Spark will receive $3,000.
“Health Equity Spark Grants are designed to spark community dialogue on the topics of equity, diversity and inclusion,” according to the foundation. “They were created to support learning journeys for agencies and grassroots groups such as youth groups, civic and faith organizations on topics such as racism, bias and discrimination. Through this grant program, the foundation is pleased to support the Dodge County Society of Human Resource Management in offering a conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”
Health Equity Spark Grants will be available through Dec. 31.
