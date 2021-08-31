The City of Watertown’s paving contractor, Wolf Paving, will be laying asphalt pavement Thursday on South 12th Street from the railroad tracks north to Sunset Avenue and on West Spaulding Street from the bridge over Silver Creek east to North Water Street.
Roads will be closed to through traffic during construction hours. Residents and businesses will have access to their properties during construction.
City staff anticipates that paving will be completed on both street segments on the same day, and thanks residents for their patience and understanding as the work is completed.
Anyone with questions can contact the city engineering department at 920-262-4060.
