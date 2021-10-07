Madison – Representative Barbara Dittrich, R – Oconomowoc, recently introduced two bills she says will address the lack of transparency and oversight that has been occurring lately in state agencies.
“Since COVID-19 first reached our state, agencies like the Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Elections Commission have overstepped their legal boundaries by passing off guidance from their agencies as if it was the rule of law. This is a flagrant attempt to circumvent the regular legislative and rule-making process set forth in Wisconsin state statute, and it is time we said ‘enough!’” said Dittrich.
LRB 2387/1 specifically focuses on guidance offered by state agencies. This bill repeals what Dittrich calls vague portions of statute and tires to clarify the distinction between the law and administrative guidance.
LRB 4954/1 emphasizes that any standard, requirement, or threshold as a term of any license issued by an agency must go through the rule making process. This ensures that those who set restrictions are accountable to the citizens of Wisconsin.
The DNR has been especially culpable in unfairly allocating permits and licenses throughout the state, she said.
“These bills ensure that everyone, including government, is clear about the law, and the actions that can be taken under the law. There is no reason to let agencies keep the ability to confuse and mislead Wisconsinites,” said Dittrich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.