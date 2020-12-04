Since 2014, Watertown’s EMS rates haven’t increased, but that’s going to change significantly Jan. 1.
Watertown Fire Chief Kraig Biefeld requested the increase at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting to help bring his department closer to what other emergency services in the area charge.
“Despite the increase, we are still below average,” Biefeld said.
There is a schedule of rates that will jump. Biefeld said the increases will affect residents and non-residents. Mileage costs will also increase.
The rates are typically billed to a patient’s health insurance after they used the service.
He said for a City of Watertown resident, who requires basic life support, the individual is currently paying $575 per run, but the rate will increase nearly 22% to $700 at the first of the year.
Mileage for residents on the same BLS call will also see a jump in mileage costs from $13 to $18.
For the same call, a non-resident is now paying $675, but it will increase to $800 Jan. 1. Non-resident mileage will jump from $14 to $20.
A basic life support call is for patients who require medical transportation and continuous medical supervision. Common BLS transport situations are medical and surgical patients who don’t require cardiac monitoring, discharge to home and/or sub-acute care facilities, such as nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities, and psychiatric patients.
For BLS calls, he said Jefferson charges its patients $1,030, Johnson Creek, $850, and Ixonia, $750.
“We still remain under what the area is it,” Biefeld said.
A resident, who needs an inter-facility transport, now pays $950, but the rate will jump to $1,250. A non-resident, who currently pays $1,000 for the same type transport, will pay $1,250 Jan. 1.
An inter-facility transport is necessary to transfer critically ill or injured patients and those requiring certain care to a facility where specialized healthcare services are available.
He said the rate increases would not have affect Medicare or Medicaid, because they use set prices.
