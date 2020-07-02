Fireworks will be shot off in Watertown Friday night, but from where remains a mystery.
The fireworks location is not being announced until Friday morning in an effort to keep people from gathering as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Despite several communities cancelling air displays, Watertown officials decided to continue with the July 4 tradition and shoot off fireworks the night before Independence Day.
The announcement of where the fireworks will originate from will be on the City of Watertown Facebook page and its website.
The City of Watertown’s annual Fourth of July parade down Main Street was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Something new this year will be a “Drive-by 4th of July Parade” Saturday morning, July 4. There will be seven locations, but the exact spots have not been announced. Residents are to watch the city’s event page for locations.
The “Drive-by 4th of July Parade” will air on the city’s cable channel several times next week.
The Watertown Parade Committee is holding a residential and business decorating contest to show patriotism for the nation’s birthday. Through Sunday, resident and business owners can decorate their homes and businesses in red, white and blue. Members from the parade committee will judge the entries. To enter, contact Andy Tessman at 920-261-2745. Entries must be in the city limits. Winners will be announced in the Watertown Daily Times.
Several surrounding communities will have reduced celebrations this year. In Lake Mills, fireworks will fill the sky Saturday at dusk They will be set off at Seljan Co. grounds. There will be no face painting or concessions.
The City of Oconomowoc will have fireworks over Fowler Lake on Friday night. The display will be streamed via Facebook.
The Lake Sinissippi Association in the Village of Hustisford has canceled its Lakefest celebration, but will still have fireworks on July 11.
Jefferson has pushed back its fireworks to Sept. 5.
